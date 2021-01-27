Russian servicemen preparing for work in joint Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian servicemen, who will be part of the joint Russian-Turkish center for monitoring the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, are preparing to leave for Azerbaijan, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

During the training, servicemen study the structure, purpose, tasks, and functions, the procedure for organizing the work of the joint center, as well as the culture, traditions, and characteristics of the country in the territory of which the tasks are to be performed.

The personnel of the joint center, represented on a parity basis from the Russian and Turkish sides, will carry out the tasks of monitoring the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire regime and all hostilities by using unmanned aerial vehicles.

News.Az