Russian soldier dies in Gyumri road accident

A Russian soldier has died in a road accident in Gyumri, Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline received a call, on Tuesday at 6:20am, according to which a road accident had occurred in Gyumri, a person was stuck inside a vehicle, and rescuers were needed, news.am reports.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a car—with 22-year-old Russian citizen Vladislav Kulakov behind its steering wheel—had crashed into a parked trailer, and the driver had died on the spot.

The rescuers, together with Russian soldiers, managed to remove his body from the vehicle by way of special equipment and a crane.

According to shamshyan.com, Kulakov was a junior sergeant serving at the Russian military base in Gyumri.

News.Az

