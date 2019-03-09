Russian soldier stabbed in Gyumri

+ ↺ − 16 px

A serviceman of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, Armenia, was stabbed Friday during an argument that had turned into a brawl.

At around 1։30am, a person with a stab wound to his chest was taken to a hospital in Gyumri.

According to shamshyan.com, the police and investigators found out that the wounded person is Russian citizen Rajan Kazhimirov, 22, who, according to the physicians’ statement, however, was unable to provide information on the incident because he was in the operating room.

As per the source, the stabbing victim serves in the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri.

The police and investigators already have information on where this argument, brawl, and stabbing had occurred.

The Shirak Province investigation department is preparing a report on this incident.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered.

