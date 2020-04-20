Russian specialists develop robotic disinfector amid coronavirus pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian specialists have developed a robotic modification intended to disinfect premises in the autonomous mode. This robotic machine is highly important amid the coronavirus pandemic, NTI Autonet told TASS.

"An innovative alternative to the classical process of disinfecting premises has appeared. It allows carrying out this work in the autonomous mote or remotely by an operator, ensuring the complete safety of the life and the health of the personnel involved and considerably simplifying the process of the sanitary treatment," the company said.

The new vehicle is an upgrade of the Junior family of robots from Aurora Robotics. The vehicle can be mounted on the tracked or wheeled chassis and has a lifting capacity of 50 kg, which makes it possible to install a special spray device and reservoirs for the disinfection liquid. The upgraded Junior can operate for about two hours on a single charge.

"The developers have invested about 10 million rubles [$135,000] in the Junior. We believe that this solution is promising and requires the market’s special attention," Autonet said.

Aurora Robotics will shortly join the Autodata.Rus Group and will be transmitting information on the movements of all its robotized systems.

News.Az

