Russian State Duma approves new ambassador to Turkey

Russia's State Duma International Affairs Committee has endorsed the Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Center, Alexey Yerkhov, as Russia's Ambassador to Turkey.

"The nomination of head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Management Center as Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey was considered. The committee agreed with his appointment," TASS cited the source as saying.

The position of the head of Russia’s diplomatic mission in Turkey became vacant after the assassination of Ambassador Andrey Karlov last December.

