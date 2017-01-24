Russian State Duma committees to hold joint meetings in Azerbaijan in 2017

Committees of the Russian State Duma will hold joint meetings in Azerbaijan this year, informs Izvestiya newspaper, APA’s Moscow correspondent reported.

The State Duma made amendments to the plan of international visits upon the adoption of federal budget for the year 2017.

Chairman of the Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said that the priorities of parliamentary cooperation for 2017 will be the CIS and the BRICS countries.

Chairman of the Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Leonid Kalashnikov said that the number of the events to be held under the auspices of the CIS has increased.

He noted that the State Duma will hold joint meetings in Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in 2017.

News.Az

