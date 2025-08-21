Russian strikes hit American electronics manufacturer in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia undertook a massive combined air strike on Ukraine overnight, the latter’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

In a post on X, Minister Sybiha said that one of the missiles struck a major American electronics manufacturer in Ukraine’s westernmost region, leading to serious damage and casualties, News.Az reports.

“A fully civilian facility that has nothing to do with defense or the military. This is not the first Russian attack on American businesses in Ukraine, after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks,” he said.

“No military logic or necessity, just terror against people, businesses, and normal life in our country,” the top Ukrainian diplomat added.

Contrary to all efforts to end the war, Russia undertook a massive combined air strike on Ukraine overnight.



Hundreds of drones, hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles on civilian and energy infrastructure.



One of the missiles struck a major American electronics… pic.twitter.com/CTRoXpsk4y — Andrii Sybiha

News.Az