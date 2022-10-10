Russian strikes kill at least 8, leave 24 injured in Kyiv

At least eight people were killed and 24 others were injured in Kyiv early on Monday after Russia launched strikes on several Ukrainian cities, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

At least 24 people were injured in the shelling of Shevchenkivskyi, an urban district in Kyiv, said the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there were dead and wounded among the victims of the missile strikes, urging residents to remain in shelters.

Multiple explosions were reported in the Ukrainian cities of Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, and Kyiv on Monday.

News.Az