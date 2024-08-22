Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian forces in Kursk
A Russian Su-34 frontline bomber conducted a strike using glide bombs against concentrated Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region, near the border, Russia’s Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.“The crew of a Su-34 multirole aircraft of the Aerospace Forces delivered an overnight strike at massed Ukrainian manpower and armor in the borderline Kursk Region,” the ministry said in a statement.
The bomber used upgraded air bombs equipped with a unified glide/adjustment module to target reconfirmed fortified enemy positions.
Following reconnaissance confirmation that the strike successfully hit a temporary deployment site of Ukrainian forces and armor, the bomber safely returned to its airfield, the ministry added.