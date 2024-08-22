Yandex metrika counter

Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian forces in Kursk

  • Region
  • Share
Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian forces in Kursk

A Russian Su-34 frontline bomber conducted a strike using glide bombs against concentrated Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region, near the border, Russia’s Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.

“The crew of a Su-34 multirole aircraft of the Aerospace Forces delivered an overnight strike at massed Ukrainian manpower and armor in the borderline Kursk Region,” the ministry said in a statement.

The bomber used upgraded air bombs equipped with a unified glide/adjustment module to target reconfirmed fortified enemy positions.

Following reconnaissance confirmation that the strike successfully hit a temporary deployment site of Ukrainian forces and armor, the bomber safely returned to its airfield, the ministry added.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      