A Russian Su-34 frontline bomber conducted a strike using glide bombs against concentrated Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region, near the border, Russia’s Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.

“The crew of a Su-34 multirole aircraft of the Aerospace Forces delivered an overnight strike at massed Ukrainian manpower and armor in the borderline Kursk Region,” the ministry said in a statement.The bomber used upgraded air bombs equipped with a unified glide/adjustment module to target reconfirmed fortified enemy positions.Following reconnaissance confirmation that the strike successfully hit a temporary deployment site of Ukrainian forces and armor, the bomber safely returned to its airfield, the ministry added.

