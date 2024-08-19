Yandex metrika counter

Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian forces in Kursk using glide bombs

  • World
  • Share
Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian forces in Kursk using glide bombs

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that the crew of a Su-34 frontline bomber conducted a nighttime strike using glide bombs against concentrated Ukrainian forces and armored equipment in the border Kursk region.

“The Su-34 multirole supersonic bomber of the Aerospace Forces targeted Ukrainian personnel and military hardware at a temporary deployment site in the Kursk region. The attack utilized upgraded aerial bombs equipped with a unified glide/adjustment module,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

After reconnaissance confirmed the destruction of the targets, the crews safely returned to their airfield, the statement added.

The Ukrainian military had launched a significant assault on the Kursk region on August 6, prompting repeated missile danger warnings for the area.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      