+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that the crew of a Su-34 frontline bomber conducted a nighttime strike using glide bombs against concentrated Ukrainian forces and armored equipment in the border Kursk region.

“The Su-34 multirole supersonic bomber of the Aerospace Forces targeted Ukrainian personnel and military hardware at a temporary deployment site in the Kursk region. The attack utilized upgraded aerial bombs equipped with a unified glide/adjustment module,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.After reconnaissance confirmed the destruction of the targets, the crews safely returned to their airfield, the statement added.The Ukrainian military had launched a significant assault on the Kursk region on August 6, prompting repeated missile danger warnings for the area.

News.Az