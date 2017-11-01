Russian submarine delivers cruise missile strike on terrorists in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s submarine The Veliki Novgorod, currently in the Mediterranean, has attacked militants of the terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province with Kalibr cruise missiles. Command centers, a stronghold and its manpower and a weapons depot were eliminated.

The Russian air group and a permanent naval force in the Mediterranean continue to provide support for Syria’s government army in operations against terrorist groups in Deir ez-Zor province, TASS reports.

"On October 31, 2017 the submarine The Veliki Novgorod operating in the eastern Mediterranean, launched cruise missiles Kalibr from a surface position to hit crucial facilities of the Islamic State in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province. The three missiles wiped out command centers, a fortified stronghold and its manpower and armored vehicles, and a large weapons depot near Abu Kamal," the Defense Ministry’s statement runs.

Technical monitoring means confirmed that all of the above-mentioned targets were wiped out.

Over the past two months since the moment it joined the naval force in the Mediterranean The Veliki Novgorod submarine carried out four cruise missile launches against terrorist targets located 350 kilometers to 700 kilometers away.

