Russian telecom watchdog opens probe against Twitter, Facebook over breach of law

Russian telecom watchdog has launched administrative cases against US-based Twitter and Facebook over non-compliance with the law on localizing personal data of Russian users in Russia, TASS cited Roskomnadzor’s press service as saying on Monday.

"The companies, controlling Facebook and Twitter social networks, have provided formal answers to our demands to confirm the localization of personal data bases of Russian users in Russia. They neither contain particular information on actual implementation of the legislation at the moment nor on the timeframe of fulfilling these norms in the future. In this regard, Roskomnadzor is today launching administrative proceedings against both companies," the press service said.

In December 2018, telecom watchdog’s chief Alexander Zharov sent notices to the companies regarding the need to comply with Russian legislation in the user data sphere. So far, the companies have failed to localize their databases of users in Russia.

According to Zharov, the companies should either present legally significant answers or not respond, which means "no." In case of a negative answer he vowed to open an administrative case, impose a fine of 5,000 rubles ($75) and fix the deadline for localization of data by them, from six months to one year.

The law on personal data entered into force in Russia on September 1, 2015. Under it, both domestic and foreign companies need to store personal data of Russians in Russia. News.Az









