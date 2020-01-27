Russian tour operators stop selling tours to China over coronavirus
Russian tour operators have stopped selling tours to China due to the coronavirus outbreak there and are only bringing Russian tourists back, Dmitry Gorin, vice president of the Association of Russian Tour Operators told Reuters on Monday.
The move followed recommendations from Russia’s tourism watchdog, he said.
News.Az