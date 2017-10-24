Russian tourism to Turkey surges in first half of 2017

Russian tourism to Turkey surges in first half of 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has started to win back Russian tourists, with visitor numbers growing tenfold in the first half of this year, RT reports.

"The flow of tourists to Turkey increased significantly this year due to lifting restrictions that were introduced earlier for charter flights. We estimate that about 1.6 million people have visited Turkey in the first six months, while there were just 168,000 people in the same period last year,” Russian Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak told Rossiya 24 news channel.

According to Novak, tourism is essential in developing relations between the two countries and Russia is interested in the growth of Turkish tourism.

In August, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev lifted the ban on charter air services between Russia and Turkey.

News.Az

News.Az