Russian travel official on possible suspension of charter flights to Turkey

The Federal Aviation Agency has submitted a telegram to Russian air carriers warning about a possible suspension of charter flights to Turkey

A potential suspension of charter flights from Russia to Turkey will negatively affect Russia’s travel industry, a representative of the press service of the Russian Tourism Industry Union said Tuesday, TASS reports.

The Tourism Industry Union said that in case charter flights are suspended some tour operators will be able to transfer them to regular flights, but not all Russian companies have access to regular flight to Turkey. "In any case the suspension of charter flights will seriously affect the market," the source said.

The telegram sent by Rosaviatsia (obtained by TASS) said that the potential suspension of charter flights from Russia to Turkey is related to a complicated political situation in Turkey. Rosaviatsiya asks airlines "to undertake required measures when planning existing charter programs." The telegram was signed by deputy head of the Russian aviation agency Oleg Kim. Previously Russia suspended charter flights with Turkey in late October 2015 after the Turkish Air Forces had attacked a Russian bomber, which was on a mission in the sky over Syria as part of an anti-terrorist operation. In August 2016, after the President of Turkey apologized for the incident, the parties decided to start the restoration of ties. Russian experts from the Transport Ministry inspected the safety of Turkish airports and then sent a corresponding report to the government. On August 28, 2016, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on lifting the ban on charter air services between Russia and Turkey.

