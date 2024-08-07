Russian troops stopped advance of Ukrainian forces in Kursk direction, says General Staff Chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov promised Russian President Vladimir Putin to defeat the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that entered the Kursk region of Russia, TASS reports.

According to Gerasimov, there were up to 1,000 Ukrainian fighters in the group of forces that attacked the Kursk region of Russia.The Russian troops have stopped the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk direction, Valery Gerasimov also said."The advance of the enemy deep into the territory in the Kursk direction has been stopped. At present, units of the Sever (North) group of forces, together with border agencies of the FSB of Russia, continue to annihilate the enemy," he said.He also promised that the operation will end with the defeat of the enemy and the troops reaching the state border.The Russian Defense Ministry revealed new details of night battles with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.The battles took place in several areas of the region — all of them are adjacent to the border with Ukraine. The operation to destroy the formation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues, the department said.Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces are moving fighters and military equipment, air defense systems and electronic warfare systems to the Kursk region.The Defense Ministry noted that border guards of the Russian FSB took part in the clashes.The Russian army did not let the Ukrainian troops move deeper into the Russian territory, the Defense Ministry said.The Russian Armed Forces use artillery and missile systems to respond to the attack on the Kursk region. Then Russian forces also attack Ukrainian reserves in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry added.

News.Az