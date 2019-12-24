Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss Libyan crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow hosted expert consultations of Russian and Turkish diplomats on Libya on Dec. 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The talks were held at the level of deputy foreign ministers and Russia's Mikhail Bogdanov and Turkey's Sedat Önal headed the delegations, the ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

As a result of the "mindful exchange of views," the two countries agreed to continue contacts on Libyan issues, including "possible assistance to the early settlement of the crisis in the country," the ministry said.

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Tripoli signed two separate memorandums of understanding – one on military cooperation and the other on the maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The maritime pact asserted Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has the right to the resources in the area. It went into effect on Dec. 8.

Since the ousting of late leader Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya – one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

