Russian, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Karabakh
Russia and Turkey discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region during the consultations of the foreign ministries.
The activity of the Russian-Turkish joint center to control the ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was highly assessed.
An agreement was made to continue the work on restoring economic and transport links in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
