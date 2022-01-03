Russian, Turkish leaders reaffirm determination to boost partnership in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey have held a telephone conversation, reaffirming their determination to boost partnership between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Sunday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished each other a happy New Year, reviewed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their determination to continue boosting mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Turkey," the statement reads.

"The parties also touched upon global issues, including the recent proposals on developing legally binding agreements that will guarantee Russia’s security, the situation in the South Caucasus and efforts to resolve the Syrian and Libyan crises," the statement added.

Putin and Erdogan agreed to maintain contact, the Kremlin press service said.

