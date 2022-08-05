Russian, Turkish presidents start talks in narrow format in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a narrow format kicked off in the Russian city of Sochi, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The meeting is taking place in the Green Hall of the Imperial Building of the Rus health resort in Sochi.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier announced that the negotiations are scheduled to touch upon a wide range of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues. Thus, the leaders are expected to focus on the Russian-Turkish multifaceted cooperation, including the prospects for broader trade and economic ties in the future and the implementation of joint strategic energy projects, and to share views on exports of Ukrainian grain, on Ukraine, Syria and Karabakh.

News.Az