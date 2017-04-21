Russian, Turkish presidents to meet in Sochi in May

Russian, Turkish presidents to meet in Sochi in May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in the Russian city of Sochi on May 3, Kremlin spokesman said Friday.

Putin and Erdogan will discuss the situation in Syria, Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Peskov did not provide any other details about the meeting.

The last meeting between the two leaders was held on March 10 at the sixth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting in Moscow.

News.Az

News.Az