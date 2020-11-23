Russian, Ukrainian nationals to be able to return from Azerbaijan to their homeland

Russian, Ukrainian nationals to be able to return from Azerbaijan to their homeland

+ ↺ − 16 px

By the end of November, it is planned to launch charter flights to return citizens of Russia and Ukraine from Azerbaijan to their homeland.

Starting from November 26, “Aeroflot” shall launch regular charter flights on the Baku-Moscow route. The flights shall be operated twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

In addition, on November 30 “SkyUp Airlines” will operate Baku-Kiev charter flight to bring Ukraine citizens back home.

It should be noted that only passengers who have citizenship or the right to enter the country of destination, as well as those tested negative for COVID-19, will be allowed to fly.

News.Az