Russian Ural Airlines apologizes to Azerbaijan for incorrect advertising

Russian Ural Airlines has apologized to Azerbaijan, APA's Moscow bureau reports.

Ural Airlines on its magazine has published an advertisement on the organization of tours to Nagorno-Karabakh with helicopters.

The company officials apologized to Azerbaijan following learning there were mistakes in the advertising. It was stated that the mentioned advertisement was published in the June issue of the magazine and was removed from all the flights belonging to the company. At the same time, the relevant contract between the advertiser and the company has been annulled.

It should be noted that in the June issue of the Ural Airlines magazine, the Nagorno-Karabakh territory was shown as Armenia's territory.

