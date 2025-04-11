Russian, US officials meet in St. Petersburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kirill Dmitriyev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has met with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg.

At 1:08 p.m. Moscow time (10:08 a.m. GMT), journalists who gathered in front of the entrance to the Grand Hotel Europe saw Dmitriyev and Witkoff leaving the hotel building, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Dmitriyev had accompanied Witkoff to his car before both departed.

The flight carrying Trump’s envoy landed in St. Petersburg at around 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (7:00 a.m. GMT), flight tracking data from Flightradar showed.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Witkoff had arrived in Russia and said that the Kremlin would provide information in due course should Russian President Vladimir Putin receive Witkoff.

