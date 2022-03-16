Russian, US security officials discuss situation around Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and National Security Advisor to the US President Jake Sullivan discussed the situation around Ukraine in a phone call on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

The phone conversation took place on US initiative.

Patrushev announced Russia's position on the inadmissibility of Kyiv’s attempts to delay the talks under instructions from outside.

He urged Washington to put pressure on Kyiv in order to make rapid progress in resolving the crisis through diplomacy.

News.Az