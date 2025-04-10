Russian-US talks conclude in Istanbul after almost six hours VIDEO/UPDATED

The meeting ended without any press statements. The car with the US delegation was the first to leave the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul, where the consultations were held, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The results of the talks are expected to be summarized later by the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The Russian delegation at the second meeting was again headed by Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev (in February he was the Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department), while the US delegation was headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter.

The first round of consultations was held in Istanbul on February 27. The closed-door meeting lasted more than six hours.

The second round of Russia-US consultations kicked off in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The talks are taking place at the Russian consulate general.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said afterwards that "the discussions took place in a meaningful and businesslike atmosphere." The ministry added that the parties "agreed to maintain dialogue via this channel."