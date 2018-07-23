Russian warships arrive in Baku
On July 23, small-size gunnery ships "Volgodonsk" and "Makhachkala", as well as a rescue tugboat "SB-45" of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.
The ships will participate in the international competition "Sea Cup-2018" to be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.
