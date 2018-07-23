Yandex metrika counter

Russian warships arrive in Baku

  • Politics
  • Share
Russian warships arrive in Baku

On July 23, small-size gunnery ships "Volgodonsk" and "Makhachkala", as well as a rescue tugboat "SB-45" of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

The ships will participate in the international competition "Sea Cup-2018" to be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      