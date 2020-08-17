Russian warships arrive in Baku (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The small-size gunnery ships "Makhachkala" and "Astrakhan" of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy on Monday arrived in Baku to participate in the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2020 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

Then, Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Rear Admiral Subkhan Bekirov has met with the delegation led by the representative of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy Captain 1st Rank Sergei Yekimov, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The sides exchanged views on the organization of the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2020.





News.Az