On Sunday morning, Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration , reported a significant Russian assault on the city of Zaporizhzhia, News.Az reports.

The attack resulted in the destruction of an apartment building, multiple fires, and at least five injuries.Fedorov confirmed that several fires erupted in the city and that part of an apartment block was destroyed. Early reports suggest that five people were injured. Fedorov later added that more than ten strikes had targeted Zaporizhzhia.https://img.pravda.com/images/doc/6/1/61b9f14----------.avif

