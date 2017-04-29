Russians win qualifications with hoop at FIG World Cup in Baku

Russians win qualifications with hoop at FIG World Cup in Baku

Belarusian gymnast Alina Garnasko was third with 17.9 points.

Russian gymnasts Alexandra Soldatova and Arina Averina holds the lead after the qualification round in the exercises with the hoop at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (18.8 points).

Nicol Zelikman (Israel, 17.3 points), Victoria Veinberg Filanovsky (Israel, 17.1 points), Evita Griskenas (the US, 17.1 points), Neviana Vladinova (Bulgaria, 16.05 points) and Camilla Feeley (the US, 16.65 points) were also qualified for the finals.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in Baku on April 28-30. Participation of 94 gymnasts from 21 countries is expected in the event, 37 of them will perform in the individual program, while 57 gymnasts will take part within the teams of group exercises. Athletes will compete for 8 medal sets.

News.Az

News.Az