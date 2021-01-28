Russia’s Aeroflot cancels regular flights to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian airline Aeroflot announced the cancellation of scheduled flights to 43 countries, including Azerbaijan from March 28 through April 30, 2021, according to the Russian Tourism Association.

According to the association, the decision was made due to continued restrictions related to the spread of COVID-19.

From March 28, summer navigation will begin in Russia and the carrier has adjusted the flight program by canceling regular flights to closed destinations and those ones, where entry is still closed for Russian citizens traveling for tourist purposes.

"At the same time, the flights, which are now operated as cargo and passenger, will not be canceled," the association said.

Passengers of canceled flights who have purchased tickets for the listed destinations on the airline's website or in the contact center will receive a refund for air tickets automatically in accordance with the form of payment and current rules.

News.Az