Russia’s aid truck returns from Khankendi to Aghdam

The aid truck of the Russian Red Cross Society returned from Khankendi to Aghdam through the Agdam-Khankendi road, Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society General Secretary Jeyhun Mirzayev said.

According to him, the food and non-food products sent by the Russian Red Cross Society to the residents of Armenian descent in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan were unloaded in the relevant warehouse in Khankendi, News.Az reports.

“Employees of the Russian Red Cross Society will leave for their countries today,” he said.

“With this, Azerbaijan's offer to provide assistance using the Aghdam-Khankendi road to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of Garabagh has already become a reality,” Mirzayev added.

As reported earlier, a truck loaded with food and non-food products sent by the Russian Red Cross Society to meet the food needs of the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan arrived in Khankendi in the morning of September 12.

The cargo had been stuck in Azerbaijan's Barda district for 2 days to pass to Khankendi.

