Russia's anti-Turkey sanctions almost lifted

A full package of documents to lift Russia's sanctions against Turkey will be prepared already this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said.

The agreements voiced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are now being fixed on paper. "Nearly 99% of the work has been completed," RIA Novosti cited him as saying.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that the government is also preparing relevant drafts. "As soon as the protocol is signed, I think, the lifting of restrictions will begin immediately," Dvorkovich added, answering journalists' questions.

