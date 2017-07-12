Russia’s Border Service edits info about exercises in occupied Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The word “Nagorno-Karabakh” has been removed from the text, APA reported citing news.am.

The Border Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has edited the information it released two days ago about Russia and Armenia holding exercises at the border with Iran.



“The Border Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Armenia states that a test of joint action to prevent mock trespassers from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia was being carried out during the training of personnel and equipment for the conduction of a search in the territory controlled by Mehri border group,” says the statement.



Previously, the Service said it was carrying out a join action with Border Troops of the Armenian National Security Service to conduct a search for mock trespassers wanting to enter Nagorno-Karabakh.



Earlier, Spuntik Armenia disseminated information that the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and Border Troops of the Armenian National Security Service held joint exercises to prevent conditional trespassers at the Iran-Armenia border.



In connection with the information, APA appealed to the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan.



The SBS told APA that Chairman of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev addressed a formal letter to the head of Russia’s Border Guard Service, Army General Vladimir Kulishov in order to clarify the issue.



It should be noted that additional information will be provided in the near future in connection with this issue.

