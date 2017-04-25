Russia’s Caspian Flotilla warships take to sea in snap combat readiness check

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Caspian Flotilla has started a snap combat readiness check of its units and formations, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on

"The drills involve the missile ships Tatarstan and Dagestan, the small missile ships Grad Sviyazhsk, Uglich and Veliky Ustyug, the small artillery ships Volgodonsk, Astrakhan and Makhachkala," the press office said, according to TASS.

The drills are also checking the skills of the crews of coastal and harbor mine sweepers, the anti-sabotage boat Grachyonok, vessels of the hydrographic service and the auxiliary fleet.

The Caspian Flotilla’s naval groups have left their bases, sailed to amassment areas and started drills to practice ships’ protection and defense in an unsafe roadstead.

News.Az

