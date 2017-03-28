Russia’s Central Bank chief: recovery of banking system to take 2-3 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recovery of Russia’s banking system will take 2-3 years, the Russian Central Bank’s chief Elvira Nabiullina said.

"The key priority for the Bank of Russia is to get rid of unscrupulous, unstable and, unfortunately, often illegal players. We plan to complete the recovery procedure within 2-3 years,"TASS cited her as saying.

Nabiullina added that "by this time the withdrawal of a banking license will turn into an extraordinary thing."

