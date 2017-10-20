Yandex metrika counter

Russia's Central Bank mulls various options for next rate cut

Russia's Central Bank will consider various options for the pace of cutting its key policy rate at the regulator’s next meeting on Oct. 27, Central Bank Deputy

Asked whether it was possible that the regulator will decide to cut its key rate by more than 50 basis points next week, Yudayeva said: "I believe that we have already got accustomed to this pace (of 50 basis points)."

"We will study and consider various options," Reuters cited her as saying.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

