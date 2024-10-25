Russia’s Central Bank raises key interest rate to 21% amid inflation concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's Central Bank on Friday announced its decision to raise its key interest rate from 19% to a historic 21%.

“Inflation expectations continue to increase. Growth in domestic demand is significantly outstripping the capabilities to expand the supply of goods and services,” the Central Bank said in a statement, News.Az reports.“Further tightening of monetary policy is required to ensure the return of inflation to the target and reduce inflation expectations,” it added, noting that it may further increase rates at its next meeting on Nov. 6. Russia’s Central Bank sets its inflation target at 4%.According to the Bank, in September, the current seasonally adjusted price growth rose to 9.8% in annualised terms from 7.5% in August.“Over the medium-term horizon, the balance of inflation risks is still significantly tilted to the upside, the Central Bank said, noting that it expects annual inflation between 8% and 8.5% by the end of 2024.

