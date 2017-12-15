Russia’s Central Election Commission says 12 candidates set to run for president in 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has drawn a conclusion that between 12 and 15 people could be named as potential candidates for the 2018 presidential election, CEC Secretary Maya Grishina said in a televised interview with the Rossiya’24 channel on Thursday, TASS reports.

"Activity is rather high and there are more or less famous people. Along with this, one should understand that we have over 60 political parties and each has the right to nominate a candidate," she said. "According to our estimates, there are about 12-15 potential candidates. But I think it is a start. When people hear that the presidential race has begun, more initiatives will appear."

The CEC eyes potential candidates’ intentions in media reports, since the Election Commission has not started to register candidates for the presidential race officially.

