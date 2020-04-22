Russia's confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 58,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 5,236 over the past day to nearly 58,000 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

At the moment, 4,420 people have recovered and another 513 people have died.

"Russia has registered a rise in the coronavirus infection cases to 57,999 (+9.9%) in 85 regions. Some 420 people have been discharged over the past day and 4,420 over the entire period. Over the past day, 57 coronavirus patients have died. The total death toll in Russia is 513," the crisis center reported.

Some 43.3% of new coronavirus cases (2,275) are asymptomatic.

News.Az

