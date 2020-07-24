Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 800,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Russia passed 800,000 on Friday, as the country reported 5,811 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 154 people had died from the virus overnight, taking the official death toll to 13,046.

Total infections stand at 800,849. Russia says 588,774 people have recovered.

News.Az