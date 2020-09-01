Russia's coronavirus case tally passes one million mark
The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia passed the 1 million mark on Tuesday after 4,729 new infections were reported, according to Reuters.
That brought the country’s total tally to 1,000,048. Russia’s coronavirus crisis centre said 123 new deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours.