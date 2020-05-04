Russia’s coronavirus case tally surpasses 145,000 - crisis center

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past day, reaching 145,268 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

More than 18,000 people have recovered and 1,356 others have died.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate stands at 7.9%. Some 5,352 new cases (50.6%) are without any symptoms.

New 5,795 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow (with daily growth rate at 8.4%), bringing the total number in the capital to 74,401. New cases have been also registered in 81 Russian regions.

Over the past day, 76 deaths have been confirmed, including 35 in Moscow, five in the Vladimir Region and three in St. Petersburg, Bryansk, Kaliningrad and Tver Regions, two in the Stavropol Region, the Komi Republic, the Volgograd, Voronezh, Kemerovo and Novosibirsk Regions.

News.Az