Russia’s coronavirus cases exceed 458,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 8,855 to 458,689, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, TASS reports.

According to the center, the daily coronavirus growth rate remains at 2%.

There are currently 231,576 active cases in the country.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 197 to 5,725 in the past 24 hours.

As many as 144 deaths were recorded the day before.

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia rose by 8,708 in the past day, reaching 221,338.

According to the center, the national coronavirus recovery rate stands at 48.3%.

