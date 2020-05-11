Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 221,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia over the past day has risen by 11,656, reaching 221,344 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A total of 39,801 people have recovered and 2,009 people have died, the center reported.

Moscow has reported 6,169 new coronavirus cases, taking the total case tally in the capital to 115,909. The daily growth rate in cases in the capital is estimated at 5.6% against 5.3% a day earlier.

New cases have been also confirmed in 83 Russian regions, including 1,079 in the Moscow Region, 307 in St. Petersburg, 291 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 164 in the Smolensk Region, 119 in Dagestan, 108 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 98 in the Kaluga Region and the Krasnodar Region.

The death toll over the past day has grown by 94. Some 56 people died of coronavirus in Moscow, 14 in the Moscow Region, five in the Bryansk Region, three in St. Petersburg, and two in Dagestan, Nizhny Novgorod and Penza Regions.

News.Az