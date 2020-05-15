Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 262,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Russia has risen by 10,598 over the past 24 hours reaching 262,843, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate stood at 4.2% compared to 4.1% the day before. Furthermore, 4,504 cases (42.5%) are asymptomatic.

Another 4,748 cases have been recorded in Moscow, bringing the total number of infections to 135,464. The daily growth rate in the capital was 3.6% compared to 3.7% the day before.

New coronavirus cases have been confirmed in another 84 regions, including 945 in the Moscow Region, 541 in St. Petersburg, 307 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 115 in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 113 in the Saratov Region, 105 in the Tula Region, 104 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 101 in the Ivanovo Region and 100 in the Chelyabinsk Region.

