Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 476,000

Russia recorded 8,985 new coronavirus cases in the past day, taking the total case tally to 476,658, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, TASS reports. 

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate dropped to 1.9% from 2% a day earlier.

Some 3,293 new patients (36.6%) have no symptoms of the disease. Now there are 239,999 active cases in Russia.

Moscow has confirmed 2,001 new COVID-19 cases, the Moscow Region - 751, St. Petersburg - 326, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 305 and the Sverdlovsk Region - 249.


