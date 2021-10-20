Russia's coronavirus death toll continues climbing with new record

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's coronavirus death toll continued to climb on Wednesday with a new record as 1,028 more patients died, taking the total number of fatalities to 226,353 over the past day, Anadolu Agency reports.

With 34,073 new infections, Russia's active COVID-19 cases hit 802,760, while the overall count stands at over 8.09 million, the country's coronavirus emergency task force said in a daily report.

Recoveries went up by 25,231 since Tuesday to reach 7.06 million, the report added.

Speaking at a government meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted "a significant increase in the infection rate" and urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The situation with the coronavirus is deteriorating. In this context, we all need to strictly abide by sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Getting a coronavirus vaccine is essential. By getting a jab you not only show that you care about yourself and your close ones, but also help doctors, nursing staff, and other medical workers, and ambulance drivers who are working under tremendous stress with little sleep or rest," he said.

For his part, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko noted "a rapid increase in the number of patients" as the main distinguishing feature of the current period.

"We are exceeding the 2020 period in terms of this increase. First of all, of course, this problem is linked with the number of vaccinated patients because people who did not get the jab on time now account for the lion’s share of all patients," he said.

According to the minister, "the number of serious cases of unvaccinated patients has soared in absolute terms."

"Every intensive care specialist hears patients saying that they regret not getting the jab, but these people are already in intensive care, and it is very hard to rectify this situation," he said.

