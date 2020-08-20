Yandex metrika counter

Russia's coronavirus death toll exceeds 16,000

Russia’s death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 16,000 on Thursday, as the country reported 110 new deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Reuters. 

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre registered 4,785 new cases, bringing its nationwide tally of infections to 942,106, the world’s fourth highest caseload.


