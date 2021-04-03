Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s coronavirus death toll passes 100,000

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 9,021 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,572,077, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, TASS reports.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.2%.

Russia’s coronavirus deaths grew by 384 in the past 24 hours compared to 400 fatalities confirmed a day earlier, 100,017 people have died since the start of the pandemic. The conditional mortality rate has risen to 2.19%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,011 in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,032,666 people in the Russian capital have been infected so far.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

